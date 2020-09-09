Get what you need: Rolling Stones open London flagship store

The Rolling Stones have opened a flagship store in London’s Soho district today (9 September) housing a host of digital features and exclusive items.

RS No. 9 Carnaby at 9 Carnaby Street, in the heart of the capital city, also showcases a new fashion label from the band in the name of the store.

Visitors can buy Rolling Stones music and take advantage of exclusive store collaborations with French luxury brand Baccarat and premium Swedish raincoat brand Stutterheim.

The Chateau Baccarat collection features crystal wine glasses, champagne flutes, tumblers, a wine decanter, and a beer glass engraved with the famous tongue and lips logo of the band.

In terms of sound, vision, and lighting, the store offers visitors something for all the senses. There are five, 90-inch portrait screens displaying a film made exclusively for the store that includes footage about the long history of the band.

Speakers from British audio brand Bowers & Wilkins are fitted in the space, and will play tracks from the band’s back catalogue.

The shop also features a bespoke T-shirt customisation station, with visitors able to choose from an array of exclusive designs on the touchscreen menu to create a unique item.

There are ten limited edition signed and numbered framed artworks by John Pasche, who created the Rolling Stones logo, which was first used on the Sticky Fingers LP in 1971. And another design feature is the ‘Stones Red’ colouring, the official colour from Pantone which is used throughout the shop and in the apparel and accessories range.

Created in partnership with Bravado, Universal Music Group’s merchandise and brand management company, RS No. 9 Carnaby is the first of its kind anywhere in the world.

A statement from the Rolling Stones said: ”Soho has always encapsulated rock ’n’ roll so Carnaby Street was the perfect spot for our own store.

“We are confident this exciting project that our friends at Bravado have created will be an unrivalled experience for everyone to come to London and enjoy.”

Mat Vlasic, CEO of Bravado, added: “It creates a destination where fans can connect and immerse themselves in the music, style and spirit of one of the world's most iconic and beloved bands.”