RFID-supported self-service c-store Easy Deli opens in Helsinki

Finland-based oil company Neste has today (3 June) opened a fully automated Easy Deli store at a petrol station in Helsinki.

The store uses RFID technology, developed by Nordic ID, to allow consumers to scan all purchases at once, for example, through a shopping bag or a backpack. The technology has been integrated to speed up the checkout process, and allows individual products to be scanned without visual contact.

To enter the store, which is located within a Neste Express gas/petrol station in the Ratakatu area of the capital city, customers must register on the Neste mobile app – a move put in place to boost security and deter theft or vandalism. After registering, customers pick their products and place them on an RFID-based self-checkout, which scans all the products simultaneously.

Shoppers can complete a transaction using Apple Pay, Google Pay or a payment card.

The Easy Deli store in Ratakatu is the first of several planned across Europe.

Neste has scheduled the opening of another Easy Deli store in Helsinki using the RFID technology, for later this summer. Additional Easy Deli stores are also set to open in conjunction with unmanned Neste petrol stations in Riga, Latvia, later in the year.

Jukka Peltoniemi, who is responsible for automated services at Neste, commented: “Consumer shopping behaviour is changing rapidly.

“We want to be part of this development and offer new kinds of smoother and faster customer experiences. The Easy Deli product scanner is the first of its kind in Finland and a huge leap forward compared to conventional self-checkouts.”

He added: “This makes the shopping experience much quicker and easier. The closest references are found in China where the RFID-based shops have received positive feedback for their user-friendliness.”