RetailEXPO and Essential Retail launch virtual conference

RetailEXPO has teamed up with Essential Retail to create a digital conference taking place online on 29 and 30 April 2020 - the same dates on which the annual event would have been held before its cancellation due to Covid-19.

The ‘RetailEXPO Virtual Conference, powered by Essential Retail’ will see the former MD of Waitrose and deputy chairman of John Lewis Partnership, Mark Price, take to the digital keynote stage to share his thoughts on creating a vision for a new era of retail once the coronavirus pandemic restrictions on everyday life are eased.

He will be joined by speakers from Very Group, River Island, Tesco, Pizza Hut, Made.com and more, to discuss the changing face of retail over this two-day online event.

Day two of the event will bring delegates a keynote from mathematician and broadcaster, Dr Hannah Fry, focusing on the science behind data analytics and how retail businesses can leverage this to drive performance.

The event will also feature Essential Retail’s very first Women in Retail event with speakers including River Island, Tesco and Publicis Sapient.

The virtual event will encourage delegates to get involved in live Q&As with the panel of leading industry speakers. Sign up here.