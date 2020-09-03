Retailers creating new roles for more digital environment

Retailers have created new roles and transformed their operations to meet evolving consumer requirements following the coronavirus pandemic, according to new research.

A study from Barclays Corporate Banking found that 15% of UK companies have created roles specifically to cater to an increase in digital sales and boost online capacity.

It also indicated 26% of industry leaders believe the pandemic has accelerated a technological revolution in retail. The study questioned more than 300 senior retail executives across the UK.

Those in the home improvement category are most confident of growth in the short-term, with 80% positive about revenue rising in the next three months. This compares to an industry average of 60%.

Longer term, 94% of retail industry bosses are optimistic about growth opportunities in the next year – a figure that peaks among large supermarket brands at 97%.

Karen Johnson, head of retail & wholesale for Barclays, commented: “The last few months have undoubtedly been challenging for the sector, and we are hearing frequent news of jobs being put at risk.

“Against that backdrop, however, eCommerce and digital sales have demonstrated significant improvement and have helped to maintain year-on-year growth for many businesses. Despite the unprecedented uncertainty and disruption, the results of our survey are encouraging, and it is great to see retail leaders confident about their prospects.”

She added: “Many are using the ‘new normal’ to innovate and adapt their business models.”

In what appears to be a shift to localism, 39% of Barclays’ research respondents said they experienced supply chain disruption during lockdown, and 27% are moving to suppliers based closer by as a result. Home improvement/DIY firms are the most likely to do this, according to the study.

In addition, 28% of retail businesses plan to do more to support local communities, while 20% said they believe the future of retail is in local high streets rather than city centres.

Meanwhile, eCommerce titan Amazon announced today (3 September) that it has created 3,000 new permanent roles in the UK so far this year within its network of fulfilment centres, sort centres, and delivery stations. It also noted that a further 7,000 new jobs will be made available before the end of 2020.

The new roles, which include engineers, graduates, HR and IT professionals, health and safety and finance specialists, as well as the teams who will pick, pack and ship customer orders, will help Amazon meet growing consumer demand for eCommerce.

Many of the roles will be based at Amazon’s new-style fulfilment centres in Darlington, Durham, and Sutton-in-Ashfield, Nottinghamshire, which are each fitted out with the business’s own robotics technology. Darlington started operations in May, and the sites in Durham and Sutton-in-Ashfield will launch later this autumn.