Retail Assist founder takes non-exec role at Retail247 consultancy

UK-based retail technology consultancy Retail247 has announced the arrival of Alan Morris as a non-executive director.

Morris is an experienced and well-known figure on the retail technology circuit, having started his first business, Compass, in 1995, before jointly founding Retail Assist in 1999.

Retail Assist provides services to retailers including IT outsourcing and helpdesk support, and Morris was the company’s CEO and chairman for 18 years before departing in 2017 after a private equity backed management buy-out.

Today, he works as a non-executive director with several businesses looking to achieve growth. His appointment at Retail247 comes as the London-based consultancy continues to grow its client list and product offering, having recently supported a significant RFID project with fashion retailer Reiss.

Retail247 is a consultancy focused on technology and operational process transformation in the retail sector, and is led by Martin Schofield, a former retail systems manager at Burberry and ex-IT & logistics director at Harvey Nichols.

Schofield said: “In these difficult times it is important that we focus on our staff welfare and indeed how our actions will affect society at large.

“It is, however, also important that we look to the future and position ourselves to help with the inevitable period of recovery. Retail247 will continue with its exciting growth phase and we will continue to build both our consultancy and solution offerings.”

He added: “Alan brings a wealth of retail experience and credibility to the table. His knowledge and track record will be vital as we move to our next chapter and I look forward to working alongside him.”

Morris, who counted Schofield as a client when he was at Burberry and Harvey Nichols, commented: “I believe that Retail247 has the experience and solutions to help retailers not only adapt to change, but also to benefit and grow as a result of it.”

Morris started working with the company this week.