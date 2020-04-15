Covid-19: Quiz reopens warehouse and website

Clothing retailer Quiz has opened its warehouse and started taking online orders again having temporarily closed them at the end of March due to staff safety concerns related to the Covid-19 coronavirus.

The retailer said that Quizclothing.co.uk is now fully functional, albeit offering standard delivery services only. It added that its priority is “the safety and wellbeing of its people”.

The group’s distribution centre (DC) in Belshill, Scotland is reopening, and will “operate in strict accordance with all government and health authority guidance”. Only employees who are willing and able to return to work safely will be involved in operations.

As part of the changes, the number of employees working in the DC at any given time has been significantly reduced compared to normal trading times, to enable "strict social distancing".

Deep cleaning is taking place, and staff are being provided with personal protection equipment.

On 27 March, Quiz said it had temporarily closed its online operations “having taken feedback from the group’s employees working at Quiz’s distribution centre”. The move was made at the time to prioritise their safety and wellbeing.

Five days earlier, Quiz had temporarily closed all its stores and concessions for the same reason, one day before the official government request for 'non-essential' retailers to shutter their shops. At the time, Quiz made several changes to its warehouse in accordance with government and health authority guidelines, but those measures have now been improved further.

Quiz’s move to reopen online operations comes after Next made a similar decision, yesterday, and it follows homeware retailer Dunelm’s decision to close and relaunch online at the end of March. Next is now focused on selling childrenswear and small furniture – not its full range – and will close its website when it reaches a certain level of daily orders.

Yesterday (14 April), Next’s new daily order capacity was reached before 9am, resulting in the website closing for orders within a matter of hours after reopening.