Quiz dragged into Leicester wage row

Fashion chain Quiz has been sucked into the inflammatory issue of low wages being paid to garment workers in Leicester as it investigates claims made against it in the media.

Following reports in the national media alleging non-compliance with National Living Wage requirements in a factory making Quiz products in Leicester, the company stated it is “extremely concerned” and is currently investigating the allegations.

Quiz follows Boohoo into the spotlight as concerns about conditions and practices at Leicester factories continue. From the initial review by Quiz, it believes one of its suppliers has used a sub-contractor – in contravention of instructions from Quiz – and it has now suspended activity with this supplier pending further investigations.

Amid these allegations Quiz reiterated its recognition of social responsibilities and legal obligations and highlights it is in the advanced stages of appointing an independent third-party partner to provide regular audits of suppliers in the Leicester region.

Tarak Ramzan, chief executive of Quiz, said: “We are extremely concerned and disappointed to be informed of the alleged breach of National Living Wage requirements in a factory making Quiz products. The alleged breaches to both the law and Quiz's Ethical Code of Practice are totally unacceptable. We are thoroughly investigating this incident and will also conduct a fuller review of our supplier auditing processes to ensure that they are robust. We will update our stakeholders in due course.”