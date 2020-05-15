Puma explores new technology for manufacturing and marketing

Global sports brand Puma has announced two new partnerships aimed at boosting its green credentials.

The company has teamed up with the BA fashion course at London-based design school Central Saint Martins (CSM) to explore more sustainable technologies for use in textile manufacturing, and it is has worked with digital fashion pioneer The Fabricant to create its latest marketing images.

The new manufacturing and marketing approaches have formed part of Puma’s recently launched PUMA x CSM collection, which includes a range of footwear, apparel, and accessories for both men and women.

Modern dyeing technologies such as 'Dope Dye' and digital printing have been used in the production process, which Puma said reduced the use of chemicals and water. Having been tested in the collection with the design school, these technologies are set to be used in other parts of Puma’s business and future manufacturing.

The brand said that dope dyeing uses less energy, water and chemicals than conventional wet processing because one step in the dyeing process is eliminated. Digitally printing logos directly onto fabric, it added, helps to reduce waste and chemicals.

Puma also said it reduced the water consumption in the collection by up to 17.4%, depending on the product.

Meanwhile working with The Fabricant, Puma used digitally sampled images for the CSM promotional campaign – a move the sports brand said was a more sustainable method than it had previously adopted for marketing.

The PUMA x CSM collection was made available globally yesterday (14 May) on the sports brand’s official eCommerce channel, and in selected third-party retailers.