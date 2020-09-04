Pret A Manger launches in-store coffee subscription

Pret a Manger has announced it will be launching a subscription coffee pass which will allow consumers to redeem up to five barista-prepared drinks per day for £20 per month.

In a high-street first, the ‘YourPret Barista’ subscription will cover all drinks prepared by Pret’s baristas including coffees, teas, hot chocolates, smoothies and frappes. Consumers will also be offered milk alternatives free of charge.

Available from Tuesday 8 September, the first month will be free for all subscribers. Customers can set up their subscription online or in-store using QR codes.

The digital coffee pass can be loaded onto a customer’s smartphone wallet via Apple or Google, or they can scan a QR code made available through their email. Scanners have been installed in Pret stores to enable the new service which is part of the coffee chain’s move towards a digital strategy to allow the business to quickly launch tailored customer propositions based on data captured at the point of sale. Pret a Manger said these insight-led digital offerings are currently in trial across many stores in London.

“As people across the UK begin to get back to the things they’ve missed, our new subscription service is perfect for customers who have been craving one of our barista-prepared drinks. Whether you’re a coffee enthusiast or tea devotee, we hope this new service helps you start your day strong,” said Pret CEO, Pano Christou.

“This is just the first step in our plan to bring Pret to more people. We now have the building blocks to establish Pret as a multichannel, digitally-led business, and YourPret Barista is the first big launch we’re able to deliver through our new technology platform.

The coffee chain said it is beginning to see consumers return to stores post-lockdown, with weekly sales growing by around 7% since the end of July. It hopes the subscription service will encourage loyalty and accelerate these figures.

Christou added: “Since reopening back in May, our coffee sales have been rising faster than food – evidence that coffee has become an integral part of both our customers’ everyday routines and the Pret experience.”