Poundland to pilot online home delivery service from next year

Poundland is piloting an online delivery service as part of a major transformation plan unveiled today as the business adapts to the post-Covid landscape.

The discount retailer said that one of its three stores in Cannock will close from this Saturday and be converted into an online fulfilment centre as it prepares the launch of a new eCommerce platform early next year. There has been a substantial shift to online shopping observed during the pandemic, which is expected to continue to some degree going forward.

As part of the transformation plan, dubbed ‘Project Diamond’, Poundland will also be investing in new technology to enhance customers’ in-store experiences. Wi-fi will be available in every store and new back-office technology will be implemented through its Oracle/ERP programme.

The approach aims “lead the recovery of Britain’s town centres”. Other initiatives include refreshing and refurbishing all Poundland stores, continuing plans to bring in new stores across the UK and Ireland, and accelerating and extending the roll out of chilled and frozen food across its estate.

Three different types of tailored stores will be in place once the revamp is complete: destination, core, and convenience.

Additionally, Poundland plans to ramp-up its shift from a single price to a simple price retailer, which will be completed by October. This means every category of product it sells will have extended ranges at prices above and below £1.

Barry Williams, Poundland managing director, commented: “We’re stepping up to support high streets after the impact of the coronavirus by being customer-focused, people-led and tech-enabled.

“This is the biggest transformation in our history as we look to secure our future for another 30 years.”