Post Office prepares for extra busy Christmas

The Post Office is preparing for an extra busy Christmas period this year, with over half (51%) of UK consumers revealing they will shop online more this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In addition, more than a fifth (22%) said they have already decided to send Christmas gifts through the post instead of exchanging them face-to-face this year as a result of unpredictable tier and travel restrictions.

These factors, alongside 30% of those surveyed admitting that they usually end up returning some gifts they purchase through online shopping, has led to the Post Office urging people to plan ahead by posting their gifts early.

This is in light of just 24% stating they are going to start preparing for Christmas earlier this year, suggesting there could be a last minute rush. Among the Post Office’s recommendations for consumers are to start posting early, visiting branches at quieter times,and to let its postage experts help.

Mark Siviter, managing director of mails and retail, Post Office, commented: “We know this Christmas will be unlike any most of us have ever experienced, but our desire to show loved ones we care about them through cards and gift giving hasn’t diminished. Our data reveals that two-thirds (66%) of people will rely on posting gifts and cards to the same or more family members and friends they are unlikely to see in person. We know we’ll be extra busy this year and there will be extra Christmas helpers in branch to support. We are also urging everyone to plan ahead by posting early and visiting branches during off-peak hours where possible.”

Other findings from the survey of 2,028 UK adults were that around four in 10 (42%) expect Covid-19 to impact their Christmas arrangements and 31% will be leaving plans to the last minute.