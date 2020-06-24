Pippa Wicks takes John Lewis executive director role

Pippa Wicks is to join the John Lewis Partnership as executive director at John Lewis. Wicks was poached from the Co-op where she was deputy chief exec and will join the department store group in August.

Wicks will be responsible for trading, merchandising, marketing and developing propositions and services for John Lewis stores and online.

She commented: “As executive director responsible for the John Lewis business I look forward to working closely with partners to steer through these extraordinary times in society and in retail. As the biggest employee-owned business in the UK and one of the biggest in the world there is an opportunity to provide both exceptional service for customers as well as really meaningful work for partners.”

Sharon White, chairman of the John Lewis Partnership, said: “I am delighted to welcome Pippa to the partnership. She brings a wealth of experience of leading and developing businesses that deliver brilliant products and services to customers, both online and in stores. Pippa has an exceptional track record, including at the Co-op Group which, as a membership organisation, shares similar values to the partnership in terms of the commitment to the communities we serve.”

She added: “John Lewis and Waitrose are two of the most loved brands in the UK, and the Partnership the largest social enterprise. As we emerge from the pandemic there is tremendous opportunity for John Lewis to play an even bigger role in people’s lives. I am confident that under Pippa’s leadership the brand will continue to thrive.”

At the end of April, the partnership announced the appointment of ex-Sainsbury’s grocery director, James Bailey, to the new role of executive director.

According to the retailer, the new job roles appointed to Wicks and Bailey “build on the changes to the management structure unveiled last year to create a single partnership”, which had initially opted to replace the separated John Lewis and Waitrose management boards with a single executive team.