Pinterest unveils new UK shopping and ad features

Social media platform Pinterest has expanded the number of shopping tools available to its users in the UK, including adding visual search retail functionality.

It has also announced the launch of ads alongside visual search results, as well as more places to shop via its site. The company said its goal is to make every ‘Pin’ on its website shoppable.

UK users will now be able to shop within a home or fashion Pin, for instance, as well as shop their search results, shop ideas from their boards, and shop "the inspiration they see in the real world" through Lens camera visual search.

The new ‘Shopping with Lens’ feature means users can take a photograph of a product, and be presented with similar items that are available for purchase through the social media site.

As part of its new social commerce push, Pinterest has also teamed up with Stylist magazine, which has curated a selection of products from UK small businesses available to buy through the site.

From a business-to-business perspective, brands looking to advertise their wares on Pinterest can now position marketing material on Lens, the shop tab in search, and shopping on Pins.

Pinterest verified merchants and Shopify users in the US can now also see the impact of their paid and organic Pinterest content on their site visits and checkouts. This additional analytics means brands working with Pinterest will be able to understand their top converting Pins and turn their best performing organic Pins into ads.

“When browsing the aisles of a favourite store isn’t possible, shoppers are increasingly turning to Pinterest for inspiration,” the company said this week.

“The percentage of users who visited places to shop on Pinterest grew more than 50% in the first half of 2020. But we know shopping is more than searching for a singular product – it’s about inspiring new ideas.”

It added that the focus for the company is to make its user experience “as inspirational as possible, just like flipping through the pages of a favourite catalogue or walking through the aisles of a store that feels handpicked”.