Pets At Home to use digital platform to enhance in-store experience

Pets At Home is working with retail tech firm Aptos to modernise its retail operations and customer engagement as part of its digital shift in light of the Covid-19 crisis. The pet care retailer will introduce the Aptos ONE mobile app platform throughout its store estate, enabling staff to meet customer needs quickly and efficiently, which will be especially important during the ongoing pandemic.

Pets At Home already uses Aptos’ point of sale (POS) solution, and this new microservices-based SaaS platform will expand these existing capabilities, enabling a more personalised to consumers in-store.

William Hewish, group CIO of Pets at Home commented: “We’re giving our colleagues access to comprehensive information in the palm of their hands so that they can serve pet owners seamlessly – everything will be viewable, from a customer’s order history to product information to stock availability – we will elevate convenience, consultative service and a personalised approach for every Pets At Home customer and their pet.”

The platform will help Pets At Home in its goal to unify the customer journey both in-store and online. In a trading update published last month it said in-store sales have fallen during the pandemic due to social distancing measures across its operations and restrictions on the sale of non-essential pet products and health care services. Aptos’ tech solution should help the retailer provide a safer and more secure shopping experience for customers in the post-Covid world, enabling them to complete their shopping quicker and with minimum human interactions.

“Pets At Home continues to invest in a digitally-enabled store of the future to offer pet owners the ultimate destination to shop, learn and access the resources they need to be the best possible pet owner,” added group CEO of Pets at Home, Peter Pritchard.