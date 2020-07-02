Peroni launches multichannel ad campaign ahead of pubs reopening

Beer brand Peroni Nastro Azzuro is today (2 July) launching a major new multichannel ad campaign, as the UK prepares to return to the pub.

Pubs and hospitality chains are set to reopen across the UK this weekend after their coronavirus-enforced lockdown, and Peroni is keen to get its message out at this crucial time for the sector.

The 'Walk With Us' campaign, which will be broadcast on TV, radio, video on demand, out-of-home, print, and social media, reflects Italian culture and focuses on the Italian ritual of La Passeggiata – an early evening walk people take to connect and socialise.

Peroni said the new ad drive aims to highlight the feelings people will have experienced in recent months during the pandemic and government-mandated lockdown period. The brand said people may now have a renewed sense of appreciation for the things that they may have taken for granted – even something as simple as a walk – and this message is reflected in the ads.

In addition, Peroni has made over one million recyclable cups and 250,000 four-pint carriers available to help pub and restaurant chains offer a flexible service to their customers when restrictions are eased from 4 July.

Tim Clay, managing director of Peroni parent Asahi UK, commented: "These are strange times and circumstances that we couldn't have imagined having to navigate through.

“The situation faced in the retail and hospitality sector is completely unprecedented, and, as a supplier to businesses of all sizes, we are on overdrive to find ways to support our valued customers – as well as the communities in which we operate.”

He added: “It will be a tricky road to recovery for many, so we continue to work with and listen to our customers to see how best we can help support them. We hope that the 'Walk With Us' campaign resonates with both consumers and operators, as we all try to reconnect with the places and pastimes we enjoy the most."

A survey from trade group UKHospitality’s Supplier Alliance division released this week, highlights the extent that hospitality suppliers have suffered alongside operators during lockdown.

The research said the specialist nature of hospitality means suppliers tend to be dedicated to the sector with 69% of respondents having 75% or more of their revenue purely within hospitality. According to the survey, lockdown has devastated business with an average decline in trade of 78% and one in four suppliers not trading at all.