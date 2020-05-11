PepsiCo goes D2C with launch of Snacks.com

Consumer goods titan PepsiCo has launched a direct-to-consumer (D2C) operation, supported by two new websites selling its range of brands.

Currently for the US market only, the global FMCG business has today unveiled PantryShop.com and Snacks.com, giving consumers a chance to buy goods directly from the supplier as opposed to purchasing through third-party retailers.

On PantryShop.com, consumers can order bundles containing PepsiCo's top-selling brands such as Quaker, Gatorade, SunChips and Tropicana, which are sold within categories such as ‘Rise & Shine’, ‘Snacking’, and ‘Workout & Recovery’. The company said the kits have been curated based on affinity research, adding that they have been designed to meet consumers' homeworking and home-schooling needs during the Covid-19 lockdown.

The multi-product pantry kits are priced at either $29.95 or $49.95.

On Snacks.com, there is a choice of over 100 Frito-Lay products, such as Lay's, Tostitos, Cheetos and Ruffles, as well as dips, crackers, nuts, and more, and new items are set to be added in the coming months as the site is customised to meet consumer preferences.

In an introductory offer, shoppers will receive free shipping with a purchase of $15 or more.

Gibu Thomas, senior vice president & head of eCommerce at PepsiCo, commented: "Over the last few years, PepsiCo has been working to be a faster, stronger, better company, one that is laser focused on meeting consumer needs and winning in the marketplace.

“Investing in eCommerce and digital capabilities and talent has been – and will continue to be – a big part of that effort. In these uncertain times, as more and more consumers are using eCommerce channels to purchase food and beverage products, PantryShop.com and Snacks.com offer shoppers another alternative for easy and fast access to products they love."

The new websites were developed in-house by PepsiCo’s eCommerce team.

In Europe, Heinz launched a D2C eCommerce operation earlier in the pandemic, giving consumers a chance to buy beans, soups, and hoops at a new Heinz to Home website. The coronavirus crisis has fast-tracked the D2C movement for major brands and brand houses that typically rely on third party retailers to sell their goods.

Photo credit: istock (Fotoatelie)