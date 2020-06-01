One Stop announces new technology support partnership

UK convenience chain One Stop has updated its technology support arrangements by partnering with Vista Retail Support.

Vista will provide technology support and project services for the Tesco-owned retailer’s estate of 900+ stores across the UK.

One Stop has chosen Cardiff-based Vista to maximise the uptime of its business critical in-store technology, including electronic point of sale systems, and to support back office IT.

The multi-year contract includes the provision of a second line triage helpdesk, hardware maintenance for all in-store tech, and management of IT systems and data cabling services for new store openings, store refits, and closures.

Mark Denton, head of technology at One Stop, commented: “We chose Vista Retail Support because they already understood the pressures of our industry sector, having demonstrated their support model with a number of similar convenience and grocery retailers.

“It was also key to our decision that they could demonstrate their experience with our technology platforms. The work they have already done has simplified our processes and the feedback from our store colleagues and the wider business has been really positive.”

James Pepper, CEO of Vista, added: “One Stop has invested in a digital transformation programme which will recognise benefits in store, for both colleagues and One Stop customers.

“On behalf of the Vista team, we look forward to working with Mark and his colleagues at One Stop to help them achieve their digital technology strategy.”

Last week, One Stop announced it had extended its supply chain partnership with Relex, saying it has plans to further integrate its warehouse and retail operations using the Finnish supplier’s technology.

The retailer is looking to improve forecasting and replenishment by expanding its use of the tech into four distribution centres and embedding more automation into its planning processes.