Ocado accused of breach of patent law relating to automated tech

Ocado is facing a lawsuit for allegedly infringing intellectual property rights in regard to automated technology used in its renowned customer fulfilment centres (CFCs).

Autostore have claimed that the Ocado Smart Platform (OSP) has broken several of its patents, “including those relating to the fundamental central cavity design of the AS/RS robots; the arrangement of the lifting mechanism that enables those robots to lift and place bins in their cavities; and the robots’ in-wheel motors".

The automated storage and retrieval systems company said that despite a Norwegian court finding that it is entitled to the ownership of its patents covering the robots’ central cavity technology, Ocado has continued to sell that technology as its own, enabling it to pursue a number of lucrative partnerships with retailers.

Earlier this year, Ocado announced the launch of its first automated warehouse in North America and in June, successfully completed a fund raising of £1 billion to grow its partnerships beyond the existing customer base that includes Kroger, Casino and Sobeys.

Autostore added that Ocado is one of its customers, having first purchased technology back in 2012. The Norway-based firm revealed it has now filed complaints in three tribunals: the US International Trade Commission, requesting an exclusion order to prevent Ocado’s “infringing” products into the US, the US District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, seeking an injunction against the manufacture, sale and use of these products in this region, and the High Court of England and Wales, requesting a similar injunction in the UK.

Karl Johan Lier, CEO and president of Autostore commented: “Since 1996, Autostore has developed and pioneered technology that has revolutionized retail storage and order fulfillment, and is driving the growth of online retail.

“Our ownership of the technology at the heart of Ocado’s warehousing system is clear. We will not tolerate Ocado’s continued infringement of our intellectual property rights in its effort to boost its growth and attempt to transform itself into a global technology company.”

In response to the claims, Ocado said in a statement: “Ocado Group plc notes the press release from Autostore today. Ocado confirms it has not received any papers in relation to these claims and this is the first we have heard of this new claim. We are not aware of any infringement of any valid Autostore rights and of course we will investigate any claims once we receive further details.

“We have multiple patents protecting the use of our systems in grocery and we are investigating whether Autostore has, or intends to infringe those patents. We will always vigorously protect our intellectual property.”