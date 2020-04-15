Oasis and Warehouse collapse into administration

Oasis and Warehouse have fallen into administration, appointing Deloitte to manage the business through the process.

The two high-street fashion retailers were put up for sale back in March, but talks to secure a deal have fallen through due to the escalating coronavirus crisis.

The two retailers, along with online menswear brand The Idle Man, are owned by failed Icelandic bank Kaupthing, with 92 stores across the UK and over 400 concessions between them, the administration puts 2,300 jobs at risk. Just over 200 redundancies have been announced so far, while 1,801 employees will be furloughed across head office and stores. Deloitte said 41 head office roles will remain to assist administrators.

While the fashion retailer adhered to government lock down measures and closed stores last month, it has continued to trade online. Online trading will remain open “in the short-term whilst the administrators assess options for the future”, although The Idle Man's website was down at the time of publication.

“This is a situation that none of us could have predicted a month ago, and comes as shocking and difficult news for all of us. We as a management team have done everything we can to try and save the iconic brands that we love,” said Hash Ladha, CEO of Oasis Warehouse.

“On behalf of us all I want to take the opportunity to acknowledge our colleagues for their hard work and dedication. These are amazing brands and the business is full of tenacious, talented and determined people. I am confident that my colleagues, together with Deloitte, will find the best outcome for the business. They have my thanks and my best wishes.”

Rob Harding, joint administrator at Deloitte, added: “Covid-19 has had a devastating effect on the entire retail industry and not least the Oasis Warehouse group. Despite management’s best efforts over recent weeks, and significant interest from potential buyers, it has not been possible to save the business in its current form. Therefore today it has been placed into administration.”

“As Administrators we appreciate the cooperation and support from the management, employees, customers, landlords and suppliers, whilst we investigate options for the business. This is clearly an unprecedented and difficult time.”

The retailer follows in the footsteps of Debenhams, which announced its administration last week.

Earlier today, IMRG released staggering figures pointing to a 23.1% drop in online fashion sales in March, due to the UK's current state of lockdown.