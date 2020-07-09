Nike rolls out new retail technology in China concept store

The first Nike Rise store has opened today, in Guangzhou, China, bringing a variety of new retail technology to its customers.

Using insights Nike’s members have shared with the brand, as well as responding to real-time sports moments in the city, the store aims to provide more personalised and up-to-date experiences for visitors.

New features available to customers for the first time include ‘Nike Experiences’, a feature on the brand’s mobile app which will give users access to to weekly sport-minded activities in the area, in-store workshops, and events hosted by Nike athletes and influencers.

There is also a ‘Nike By You’ personalisation bar on site, allowing Nike members to customise sports gear and fashion items.

Nike’s members in Guangzhou can follow weekly sports via the app, join in with activities at nearby leisure centres, or gain access to special rewards related to their sporting interests. Nike said “data will power the complete experience” at the shop, which effectively means the more active members are in engaging with the brand, via the app in particular, the more the store will present personalised products and opportunities.

The Nike Fit service ­– a tool that has been brought to life after recent tech acquisitions – is also in place at the store, meaning shoppers can get their feet scanned by a store associate to find the best fit for any footwear, in any style. Preferred sizes can then be stored in Nike Members' profiles, potentially speeding up future purchases.

Nike’s Scan to Learn and Scan to Try in-app features, some of which can be found in its London flagship in Oxford Circus, are also active in the Guangzhou store, meaning shoppers can use their mobiles to alert staff when they would like to try on products or to find out more information about individual items.

Cathy Sparks, vice president and general manager of global Nike Direct stores & service, commented: “Whether members are connecting through the Nike app or joining in-store, they’re invited to experience a digitally-enabled journey at this Nike Rise door that links them to the energy and activity of the city, and unites communities across Guangzhou through the power of sport.”

Nike Rise is the newest member of a range of store concepts from the brand, including Nike’s New York City House of Innovation flagship which is part science lab, part retail experience, and Nike Live, where the shopping experience is curated based on local demand.

Additional Nike Rise stores are expected to be unveiled in locations around the world, in 2021, according to Nike.