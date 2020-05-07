Next to open The Beauty Hall in closed Debenhams stores

Next has announced that it will be opening a new concept, The Beauty Hall, in five flagship destinations across the UK.

The predominantly homeware and clothing retailer will be bringing its online beauty offering to life in place of the beauty halls in Debenhams’ closed stores in major Hammerson shopping centres.

Next launched an online beauty collaboration with Fabled by Marie Claire in October 2018, and then acquired Fabled from previous parent company Ocado in July 2019 to take full control of the operation. Some 200 beauty brands are now available on Next.co.uk as a result, and there are plans to extend this range in the months ahead.

The Beauty Hall will open at Bullring & Grand Central in Birmingham, The Oracle in Reading, Highcross in Leicester, Silverburn in Glasgow, and Centrale in Croydon. Hammerson said it is pursuing opportunities to repurpose the other floors of these stores, now that Debenhams has confirmed it is not reopening once coronavirus lockdown measures are lifted.

Simon Wolfson, Next CEO, said: “This is an exciting opportunity to work with existing and new beauty brand partners to create a new force in beauty retailing – bringing our online business to life through premium store environments in some of the UK’s most important retail locations.”

David Atkins, Hammerson CEO, added: “This is a challenging time for all of us, so it’s really encouraging to see strong, innovative brands like Next work with us to plan for the future.

“This is the right decision not only for consumers but for our communities more broadly, as it will create employment prospects and support local economies all over the country.”