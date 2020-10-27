New Balance deploys new cloud technology applications

Sports footwear retailer New Balance has announced it will deploy new cloud technology across a wide range of its retail operations across North America and Europe.

The move is designed to enhance customer experiences with the brand by expanding fulfilment options, optimising merchandise availability, and making interactions across channels smoother.

To do so, New Balance has entered an agreement to use cloud-based applications developed by retail tech firm Aptos throughout its business operations. This includes during interactions with customers through POS and CMS, order capture and fulfilment with OMS, inventory planning and management, and new data solutions such as Aptos Analytics and Sales Audit to improve decision-making.

The footwear company will also adopt the microservices-based SaaS platform Aptos ONE to enable it to quickly deploy new capabilities in response to rapidly changing customer behaviours.

Stephanie Smith, VP of retail, North America, at New Balance, commented: “For more than 100 years, New Balance has been a brand and business in motion — we were born to move. The same energy and passion that we invest in our products, people and communities can be found in our commitment to offering modern, differentiated and highly satisfying customer experiences.”

Ravi Shankavaram, CIO at New Balance, added: “By harnessing the power of SaaS and microservices and tapping into proven-at-scale and functionally rich solutions, we are excited to move forward on our retail and omni innovation journey with Aptos and a unique shopping experience.”

As with other sectors, a number of retail brands have introduced cloud solutions across their business in recent years. In August, drinks group Coca-Cola European Partners announced it wants to accelerate towards an open hybrid cloud environment through an agreement with IBM.