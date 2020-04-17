Nestlé Health Science to use the Hut Group’s eCommerce platform

The Hut Group (THG) has entered into an agreement with Nestlé Health Science (NHSc) to enable the nutritional science company to use its eCommerce platform to launch and scale brands online. The THG Ingenuity platform will provide NHSc with a single service point through which it can launch its health solution brands in 20 countries across North America, Europe and Asia.

THG Ingenuity is the technology services division of THG. As well as serving THG's own business, the end-to-end eCommerce platform is used by other major retailers such as Procter & Gamble and Walgreens Boots Alliance to supply their customers. Globally, it dispatches over 68 million items every year.

The new agreement enables NHSc to have its entire eCommerce operations managed and facilitated by THG, who will provide global fulfilment and payment infrastructure, web development and hosting, digital marketing and content development, translation services, data science capabilities and global operations support.

Matthew Moulding, founder and CEO of THG, said: “The agreement with Nestlé is a major endorsement for THG Ingenuity’s unique and comprehensive offering. We built THG Ingenuity from the ground up, designed specifically to cater for a brand’s every need from customer acquisition and content marketing to payments and processing through to delivery. It has now become the world’s most comprehensive brand and technology platform and we look forward to helping further power Nestlé Health Science’s international growth.”

The long-term deal provides Nestlé with a low risk means of expanding the customer base for its brands including OPTIFAST, Minami, and Klean Athlete.

René Augstburger, NHSc head of strategy and business acceleration, commented: “THG Ingenuity will help Nestlé Health Science reach more customers around the world with science-based nutrition solutions. We are confident that THG will help fast-track our brands’ global expansion.”

In recent weeks, there has been a number of examples of online merchants making their eCommerce platforms easier for other retailers to use during the Covid-19 crisis.