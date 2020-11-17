Naked Wines appoints new chief financial officer

Online drinks retailer Naked Wines has announced the appointment of Shawn Tabak as its new chief financial officer (CFO), who will take up the post on 7 December 2020.

This follows the news that current CFO James Crawford will become managing director of Naked Wines’ UK business. Crawford will step down from his position on the board on 31 December 2020, at which point Tabak will join the board.

Tabak brings a vast range of experience in finance management to the role. His previous position was vice-president of finance at Upwork Inc., and he has also held roles as vice-president of investor relations and treasury at Shutterfly, CFO at Clean Power Finance, and across a number of audit and transaction services jobs at KPMG in the US and Australia.

Commenting on the announcement, Nick Devlin, croup CEO at Naked Wines, said: “I’m delighted that Shawn will be joining Naked and am excited about partnering with him to deliver the next stage in Naked’s growth. Shawn’s deep understanding of driving growth through a focus on customer economics and cohorts makes him ideally suited to the role at Naked. Additionally, his understanding of the US market will be highly valuable and recruiting this role in the USA, our largest market, is another key step in our transition from British startup to a US-led global pureplay.

“I’m also delighted to be working with James in his new role and given his history with Naked he will hit the ground running. James has guided the business through many challenges as a startup and through its growth story and he will now continue to grow our UK operations in his new role as UK MD.”

Tabak added: “I’m delighted to join the team at Naked Wines, a company that’s disrupting the wine industry for the benefit of consumers and independent winemakers. This is an exciting time as the company’s differentiated business delivers superior value to wine consumers in a large and growing online wine market, and I look forward to working with this strong team to create value for customers, employees and shareholders.”

This year, Naked Wines has reported substantial sales growth, with its eCommerce model well suited to adapting to the Covid-19 crisis.