M&S announces plan to expand its online product content

Marks & Spencer (M&S) has announced a new initiative to enhance its online product content as part of the retailer’s digital transformation strategy.

By improving its pre-purchase content, M&S expects to improved online conversions and ultimately revenue, as well as return on investment on its marketing activity that drives traffic to its website. In recent months, the grocer has outlined its commitment to become a more digitally-focused business due to changing customer behaviours brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic. As a result, it also plans to cut 7,000 jobs across its business at both store and management level.

M&S has now commissioned eCommerce content production company Quill to produce over 50,000 pieces of content over a two-year period. This will include product and category description content, as well as online customer buying guides.

This follows an initial one-year period in which Quill created 20,000 unique product descriptions for M&S.

Stuart Stiles, head of product content for M&S.com commented: “Customer shopping habits have changed, the trend toward digital has been accelerated which means ensuring great content on our website is even more critical. Quill is the leading supplier of SEO, website-ready product descriptions. Working with Quill over the past year, we have seen fantastic results in terms of quality, collaboration, and speed and we’re looking forward to continuing to work together.”

Ed Bussey, founder and CEO at Quill, added: “We’re extremely proud to be able to support the accelerated digital transformation of one of the UK’s top retail brands. This is a challenging market environment for all retailers, and the winners will be those who pivot fast to a digital-first approach.”

Other recent digital initiatives announced by M&S have included relaunching its Sparks loyalty scheme via the M&S app and a trial of new click & collect technology in three of its stores.