Covid-19: M&S extends mobile pay & go option to 310 stores

Marks & Spencer (M&S) has more than tripled the number of stores in which its mobile Pay Go technology is available in, from 100 to 310.

With the technology, customers are able purchase groceries up to the value of £30 contact free by scanning them via the M&S app on their smartphone, paying with their card that’s saved in the app. This reduces the time spent in store and also the need to visit a checkout, thereby minimising the risk of Covid-19 infection.

The technology was first introduced in six London stores in 2018, but its use has been ramped up during the pandemic, with M&S revealing it has had over 10,000 new regular users of it Mobile Pay Go service since March.

The retailer added it is sharing a simple three step instructional video on M&S.com and its social channels for those customers new to the technology.

The move is part of M&S’ digital transformation plan that it set out in a trading update in May. This includes growing its eCommerce capacity as well as offering more digital shopping experiences in store.

Earlier this month the grocer announced it is digitalising its Sparks loyalty scheme, which is linked to its Pay Go option on the M&S app.

Helen Milford, director of stores at M&S commented: “As part of our Never the Same Again programme, we’re accelerating the pace of our transformation – and that includes creating digitally connected stores that are fit for the future. This rollout takes our increasingly popular Mobile Pay Go technology nationwide for the first time, allowing more customers to enjoy a seamless checkout-free experience through the M&S app.

“With more customers starting to return to the workplace, this provides a quick and convenient lunchtime solution – making it easy to pop in, grab your items and be on your way.”