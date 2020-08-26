Mr Porter and Rapha in content tie-up to raise mental health awareness

Online fashion retailer Mr Porter and digital-first cycling brand Rapha have unveiled a content, influencer, and product collaboration with the aim of raising awareness around mental health matters.

The two companies have worked together to develop and sell an exclusive sport capsule dedicated to raising awareness, funds and engagement in support of the Mr Porter’s ‘Health In Mind’ initiative, which is run in partnership with men’s health charity Movember.

Three 'Mr Porter Health In Mind x Rapha' cycling jerseys have launched, with net profit from the sale of each item set to be donated to the fund, which supports Movember’s men’s mental and physical health initiatives around the world.

A content programme utilising social media activity, influencers, and Mr Porter’s online magazine is in place to raise as much awareness of the products and the wider cause as possible. It includes a short story and short film created by Mr Porter, starring two friends, Leon Cerrone and George Marshall, who discuss their friendship through cycling.

Meanwhile, Mr Porter’s Instagram account has been featuring stories from influencers, who are sharing their love of cycling while highlighting the importance of having a strong support network. These influencers are also sharing related updates on their own social channels.

Daniel Todd, buying manager at Mr Porter, which is part of the Yoox Net-a-Porter group, said: “With Mr Porter Health In Mind, we not only aim to create product we love, in which net profits support our charity partner Movember, but to spotlight and role model healthy behaviour, that engages our community and develops conversations around mental and physical health.”

Simon Mottram, Rapha founder, added: “Cycling really is the best form of daily therapy for me, which is why I am so passionate about getting more people on bikes.”

Justin Coughlin, co-founder of Movember, commented: “Globally, one man takes his own life every minute, and the funds raised with this collaboration will go to the Mr Porter Health In Mind Fund powered by us at Movember, enabling us to continue to tackle the issues that so many men face.”