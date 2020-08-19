Morrisons strengthens Amazon grocery partnership

UK supermarket chain Morrisons has today (19 August) launched a ‘Morrisons on Amazon’ store, allowing consumers to shop for its groceries directly via the e-tail titan’s website and app for the first time.

The digital store, which is only currently available in Leeds, provides thousands of grocery products, including meat, seafood, dairy and baked goods, fruit and vegetables, and it offers Amazon Prime members free same-day delivery on orders over £40.

Morrisons and Amazon said today the service will launch to Prime members across the UK in the coming weeks.

Orders made via the new platform will be picked from local Morrisons stores by the retailer’s staff, and delivered to customers by Amazon Flex delivery partners.

Doug Gurr, the departing Amazon UK country manager, talked up Morrisons’ “incredible service and selection” and said: “We’re always looking at ways to make Prime even better.”

Reflecting on the new partnership, David Potts, Morrisons CEO, added: “It will give more and more customers the option of receiving Morrisons groceries straight to their doorstep, including freshly prepared products from our brilliant Market Street colleagues.”

In May, Morrisons extended its online grocery offer for Prime customers across London and to more cities, including Manchester, Birmingham, and Glasgow. It grew the service to over 40 stores, more than doubling its size from earlier this year.

Meanwhile, last month, Amazon expanded its Amazon Fresh grocery proposition, making free delivery available to Prime members across south-east England. The offering – which sources goods from a range of retailers, such as Booths and Whole Foods, as well as global and independent brands – is expected to roll out across the UK by the end of 2020.