Morrisons appoints fashion and digital expertise to board

UK supermarket chain Morrisons has appointed Susanne Given and Lyssa McGowan as non-executive directors, bringing extensive retail and commercial experience to the board.

Given is currently chair of online furniture retailer Made.com and online personal shopping service Outfittery, while McGowan is the chief consumer officer at Sky UK, and responsible for the TV, broadband and mobile categories.

In retail terms, Given is the most experienced of the two, having been chief operating officer at fashion brand Superdry between 2012 and 2015. Prior to that she was group director of fashion & beauty for John Lewis & Partners between 2011 and 2012.

Both new recruits will join the audit, corporate compliance & responsibility, nomination, and remuneration committees.

Commenting on the new board members, Andrew Higginson, Morrisons chairman, said: "I am confident that they will both make an important contribution to Morrisons’ continued growth and development.

“Susanne has deep retail experience, across a variety of channels, and particularly in the clothing and homeware categories. Lyssa will provide us with further insight into digital transformation and brand building within large consumer facing businesses."