Morrisons launches eCommerce site for clothing range

Morrisons has launched a website for its clothing brand Nutmeg, allowing customers to order items from the range without visiting a store. The move highlights the shift in consumer behaviour towards eCommerce during the Covid-19, which is expected to continue over the long-term.

The Nutmeg range covers essential baby and kidswear, womenswear and menswear items. Baby and kidswear is currently available in all 494 of Morrisons UK stores, while the womenswear collection is present in around half.

Items will reach customers within 14 working days of purchase, with a delivery price £2.97, although there is also a next day delivery option, costing £3.97. Customers have a 30-day window in which to return items, either online or in-store. The supermarket added that a click & collect option for Nutmeg products will be available in all its stores in the near future.

Christine Bryce, Nutmeg clothing director at Morrisons commented: “With customers looking to shop online, we will be able to serve more people in more parts of the UK, including those who are self-isolating. We will be offering them access to current trends, seasonal staples and best in class products.”

Morrisons said the online store will be updated regularly throughout the seasons. The current collection includes versatile jumpsuits in bold tones and this summer's hero trucker jackets.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, Morrisons has undertaken a range of initiatives to significantly expand its online delivery capacity. These include new partnerships with Amazon Prime and Deliveroo to help supply vulnerable and self-isolating customers rapidly.