Morrisons expands Amazon Prime online grocery delivery service

UK supermarket chain Morrisons has announced today that it is extending its online grocery delivery service via Amazon Prime.

From the end of May, the service will cover most of London and more UK cities – operating from over 40 stores. As of March this year, the service operated from 17 stores across the UK, including in Manchester, Birmingham, and Glasgow.

Prime Now customers in over 90% of Greater London postcodes, as well as customers in the other ten largest cities by population including Edinburgh, Cardiff, and Bristol, will be able to order Morrisons groceries on Prime Now for same-day delivery by Amazon.

Most of these locations are live today, but the extension to the service will continue throughout the month.

Morrisons said the move is in response to the Covid-19 coronavirus, as it looks to deliver essential groceries to as many customers as possible nationwide. It has already launched a telesales shopping service for vulnerable and elderly people, supporting grocery orders over the phone, as well as kickstarting multiple dedicated services to help give health workers easier access to purchasing food and supplies.

David Potts, Morrisons CEO, said: “Expanding this fast home delivery service to more cities will help us to play our full part in feeding the nation.

“Through our conveniently located stores and the popular Amazon Prime Now service, more and more customers will be able to access deliveries to their doorstep at this very difficult time.”

Doug Gurr, Amazon UK country manager, added: “The convenient service enables us to offer Morrisons high quality grocery selection to even more Prime members.”

From today, Amazon customers can now order Pret a Manger coffee, after the fast food business announced its inaugural move into retail. The hot drinks and sandwich chain has acknowledged it needs to adapt its model in light of the restrictions on people's movement and business operations during the pandemic.