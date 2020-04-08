Morrisons has partnered with Deliveroo to enable the rapid supply of essential items to consumers. The initiative aims to help quarantined families and those who are facing difficulties in ordering online speedy deliveries from supermarkets due to unprecedented levels of demand.

The service has begun today and is available from over 130 Morrisons stores across the UK, covering an estimated one in four households. Customers can choose from 70 essential items on the Deliveroo app, including meat, quorn and fruit. The products will then be delivered on-demand by a Deliveroo driver, potentially in under 30 minutes.

The delivery will also be completely contactless, protecting customers from any risk of infection, with the Deliveroo riders leaving the products at the customer’s door to be collected.

The initiative is an example of how retailers are adapting to the challenges of meeting consumer needs during Covid-19, particularly for the most vulnerable in society.

Morrisons chief executive David Potts commented: “Our partnership with Deliveroo will help us to continue to play our full part in feeding the nation. Customers will be able to order essential products from Morrisons biked by Deliveroo to the door in as little as under 30 minutes. It’s a great combination of traditional and modern methods and it will provide more vulnerable people with the opportunity to receive their home delivery.”

Morrisons also confirmed that the items purchased through the delivery service will be the same price as in stores, with a flat delivery fee of £4.99.

Ajay Lakhwani, vice president of new business, Deliveroo added: “With families and vulnerable people in isolation, it is more important than ever that we make sure they have access to the essential household items they need. During this worrying period we want to play our role in making sure people have access to a range of items, in particular the vulnerable who cannot leave their homes.”