Mixed-use development planned for Stafford

A new partnership may see a mixed-use development, including a retail element, being created at the former Stafford Rugby Club ground.

The 6.5 acre site, located in the Castlefields area close to the centre of Stafford, in the West Midlands, is set to play a key role in regeneration plans for the town. The site is owned by Lord Stafford, who has signed a collaboration agreement with property group Godwin Developments.

Godwin Developments is working with agent Savills to attract new businesses to the town. Currently, plans are to bring in a food retailer, a hotel, and a multi-storey car park, along with a build-to-rent residential development. Improved public amenities for residents, and new jobs, are also proposed.

“We are delighted to be working in partnership with both Lord Stafford and Savills on this really exciting project. Our significant expertise in selecting suitable land for redevelopment, obtaining planning permission and delivering the final scheme alongside our imaginative approach was key in securing this collaboration agreement,” said Godwin Developments co-founder Stuart Pratt.

“Staffordshire is an important area of development focus for us as we see high growth potential in the region. We believe that the Stafford Borough Council Regeneration Plan alongside the construction of HS2 and the Stafford Gateway Masterplan project will be key drivers to the fast track growth of the town, which is already shaping into a highly attractive investment proposition for developers and commuters alike.”

“Godwin Developments’ expertise, flexible working approach and respected track record made them an excellent appointment in managing this project. I have no doubt that this development will play a huge role in the wider re-development master plan for Stafford,” added Lord Stafford.