Missguided partners with InPost parcel lockers

Missguided has partnered with InPost to provide customers with access to self-serve parcel lockers to pick up their online deliveries.

The outdoor lockers are available 24/7 at nearly 1,000 points across the country. The lockers can be found at railway stations, high streets, petrol stations and supermarkets, allowing shoppers to collect or drop off returns with no human interaction. InPost is set to have over 6,000 self-serve lockers around the country by the end of 2022.

“We’re constantly looking to be on the forefront and improve our customer experience,” said head of distribution at Missguided, Karl Harwood.

“Partnering with InPost gives us a unique position with a delivery service that is open around the clock with the added benefits of being contact-free and also more environmentally friendly than home delivery. As we continue to see a real change in consumer behaviour not only towards online shopping, but in customers wanting more control over their deliveries – InPost Lockers will be a great addition to our delivery options. Offering a service that has minimal failed delivery rate is also hugely compelling.”

Covid-19 has caused a significant spike in online deliveries seen by the majority of retailers, and this increased appetite for eCommerce is likely to continue as shoppers get used to the “new normal” of shopping with social distancing and masks worn in public now part of everyday life.

Missguided was one of the number of online retailer to sign a letter to home secretary, Priti Patel, earlier this week, calling for the government to provide greater protection for garment factory workers.