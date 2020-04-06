Master of Malt has observed a 200% growth in UK online alcohol orders following the government’s recent lockdown measures to slow the spread of Covid-19.

The eCommerce drinks platform also demonstrated a substantial change in purchasing behaviour in regard to alcoholic products during the period 23-29 March, precipitated by the temporary closure of bars and restaurants throughout the country.

“Like the rest of the world, we find ourselves in an unprecedented situation. All bars and restaurants are closed, and many grocers are limiting the amount of alcohol customers can purchase. The eCommerce channel is playing a vital role across fast moving consumer goods to keep people safe in their homes, and the online alcohol business is no different,” explained Jason Hockman, general manager at Master of Malt.

This has included a huge rise in the quantity of beer purchased, jumping to third place of all the alcohol categories and dominating six of the top 10 best-selling stock. Additionally, there was a boost in sales of pre-bottled cocktails, bitters and vermouth, with consumers attempting to re-create a bar drinking experience in their own homes.

At this unprecedented time, it is critical that retailers adapt to ensure changing consumer demands are met.

Hockman added: “Beer volumes have exploded, and we’ve also seen increased sales for pre-bottled cocktails, vermouth and wine. We’re working with our suppliers to keep these lines in stock, and with our valued logistics partners to keep the orders flowing. We’re traditionally a spirits-based business, and our regular customers can rest assured we’re also keeping a close eye on our specialist whisky and gin expressions to make sure everyone can still get their favourite bottle at this difficult time.”

Whiskies and gin remained the top two most purchased drinks categories during this period.