Man City in buy now, pay later tie-up with Laybuy

English football club Manchester City have announced a new tie-up with buy now, pay later (BNPL) technology provider Laybuy.

The deal will see New Zealand-based Laybuy, which launched in the UK in 2019 and is already working with several UK retailers including JD Sports, Toni & Guy, and WHSmith, become an official BNPL partner of last season’s Premier League runners-up.

Although initially a commercial and brand-building partnership, the two companies are exploring the potential to implement Laybuy’s BNPL technology on various Manchester City platforms, including its retail offering.

More immediately, with the new football season starting in mid-September, Laybuy will support a ‘Switch Play on How You Pay’ campaign as it looks to raise awareness of this method of payment in the UK and further afield.

Stephan Cieplik, director of partnerships in the Asia Pacific region for Manchester City, commented: “Laybuy has quickly established a strong reputation in New Zealand and Australia and it is continuing to develop and grow into new markets.

“We’re looking forward to working with each other using our shared belief in technology and innovation to bring our partnership to life.”

Gary Rohloff, co-founder & managing director of Laybuy, added: “This is the first step of many in our bigger ambition to enable fans to fuel their love for their football clubs with innovative new payment options.”

BNPL services have grown in popularity in UK retail over the last few years, with the likes of Klarna, Clearpay, and Openpay competing for brand partners alongside Laybuy. Each has a slightly different offering, but the common idea of each platform is to allow consumers to spread payments over several weeks.

Unlike credit cards, they are interest-free, but charges are issued for missed payments, and personal finance commentators have raised concerns about how easily the younger generation can access such services and take on debt.

Earlier this summer, Laybuy added Boohoo-owned online retailer PrettyLittleThing and clothing brand Hype to its list of clients in the UK.