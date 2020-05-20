Majestic Wine pairs with Deliveroo

Drinks retailer Majestic Wine has expanded its partnership with food delivery service Deliveroo.

An additional 50 Majestic stores are now accessible on the Deliveroo app, bringing the total to 80 across the UK. The Majestic range on Deliveroo has been extended, too, and now includes over 50 wines, champagnes and spirits.

The move enables Majestic to shorten its home delivery promise to customers, with fulfilment within 30 minutes available in some areas.

Ajay Lakhwani, vice president of new business at Deliveroo, said the partnership was partly due to efforts the company is making to ensure people who are spending more time in their homes during the Covid-19 pandemic “have access to everything they need”.

Robert Cooke, Majestic’s chief commercial officer, added: “Wine is something which continues to provide joy and discovery within your own walls, even in the face of Covid-19.

“We are always looking for new ways to help our customers keep making those discoveries whilst in lockdown and beyond, as safely and interactively as possible.”

Deliveroo has agreed various new partnership since the coronavirus crisis started to take hold in the UK, supporting the delivery proposition of companies such as supermarket chains Aldi and Morrisons.

Marks & Spencer also launched on Deliveroo, to deliver orders from some of its BP filling station stores across the UK. Around 60 M&S products are available on the app, including essentials such as milk and bread.