Majestic Wine in new podcast play as digital development continues

Drinks retailer Majestic Wine has agreed a new podcast partnership, updated its in-store till systems, and is preparing for the launch of a new website, as the changes to the company continue under new ownership.

The business, which launched its first virtual wine tastings during the coronavirus-enforced lockdown period in the UK, is making its podcast debut this autumn by supplying the wines for ‘A Glass With...’, a series presented by wine critic Olly Smith.

Since launching in 2017, the podcast has reached an audience of over 140,000 with its wine insight and celebrity chat. Each episode features a celebrity guest talking about their lives, interests and drink preferences over a bottle, which from this new series onwards will be procured from Majestic.

John Colley, CEO at Majestic, commented: “The approachable way that Olly chats to his guests, the stories and insights which are brought to life around the wines, and the interactive and lively nature of the show makes it an absolute ideal fit for Majestic.”

The podcast partnership marks the latest in a range of developments at Majestic since it was spun out from Naked Wines in 2019 and became an independent business owned by US investment group, Fortress.

Earlier this month, the retailer introduced Itim till technology to refresh its point of sale systems, and this will soon be followed up with the launch of a new website supported by the same supplier. The replatforming of the site is expected to be completed in the coming weeks.

A key goals of Majestic's new site is to showcase local stock levels, particularly in light of the business successfully continuing to trade during the lockdown period by using its shops as mini warehouses to serve local online customers.