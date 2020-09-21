Made.com launches apartment style pop-up showroom

Online homeware brand Made.com has launched a pop-up showroom apartment in Leeds, UK, to enable customers to engage with the retailer’s latest furniture and homeware designs.

The showroom, named ‘Design Your Happy Place’, opened on Saturday 19 September in Leeds Victoria Gate shopping centre and will remain for six weeks until 31 October.

Styled in an apartment setting, it contains a living room and dining room that are kitted out in Made products, as well as ‘MADEover’ videos that show how homes can be transformed. The idea is to give customers inspiration on decorating their homes.

Made added that customers can also book design consultations for free, either in person or virtually, and individuals are able to select a colour palette and take home a selection of samples to match their tastes.

In order to keep customers and staff safe amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, social distancing and other measures have been implemented. Digital crowd monitoring is also carried out by Victoria Gate shopping centre, which displays this information via a live feed on its website to let customers know the best times to visit.

Jamie Bennet, head of showrooms at Made commented: “We have a long and happy association with Leeds. We are excited to open this MADE showroom to introduce our brand to new customers. The pop-up showcases our latest pieces, demonstrating what a little renovating can do to completely transform a space.”

Earlier this month, Made gave an update on its partnership with Pininterest, which aims to enhance the retailer’s digital marketing campaigns.

Data has shown that the homeware market has surged during Covid-19, with customers spending more time on home improvements whilst in lockdown.