Made launches new AI-powered search tool

Online homeware brand Made.com has launched an AI-powered search tool that’s designed to make it easier for customers to find the right products whilst planning redecorating projects.

The tool, which is named ‘Shop Your Photos’, can either be accessed via the Made.com website by clicking on the camera icon or its iOS app. It is able to recommend the closest visual matches from the Made catalogue based on shoppers’ own photo inspiration they have uploaded or design inspiration pins from Pinterest. Last month, Made marketing director Charlotte Robertson identified Pinterest as an avenue for driving growth in 2020.

Made partnered with Visenze to develop the tool, which will first be made available in the UK before being rolled out to other European markets in 2021.

It is the latest technology developed by Made Labs in conjunction with tech firms, with previous examples including Made’s online interior design service and Sofasizer. The current one has come as the retailer seeks to expand its digital services during ongoing Covid-19 lockdown restrictions.

Nicola Thompson, chief operating officer of Made, said: “‘Shop Your Photos’ is the latest example of how tapping into the incredible creativity of our start-up partners allows Made Labs to bring the best ideas to our customers. Made Labs is a key way for us to stay ahead of the rapidly changing needs of our customers as we continue to set design trends, rather than following them.”

Made also recently launched a pop-up showroom apartment in Leeds, UK to enable customers to engage with the retailer’s latest furniture and homeware designs until 31 October.