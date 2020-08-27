Lovehoney rolls out 'risqué' digital display marketing campaign

Sex toys retailer Lovehoney has launched a new “risqué” digital signage campaign across London, as part of an initiative to ramp up out-of-home marketing activity in the UK.

Lovehoney, which describes itself as a global sexual wellness brand, is running outdoor adverts in busy locations across the capital city after winning £250,000 of creative space in media company Ocean Outdoor’s Crucial Creative Competition.

The online business developed its ‘Light Relief in Lockdown’ campaign with UK agency, Brave, conveying how sexual happiness can support overall wellbeing in challenging times.

The two-week campaign runs until 8 September on digital display boards located at the Gypsy Corner junction of the A40, the Holland Park roundabout next to Westfield London shopping centre, and Meridian Steps and Northern Ticket Hall at Westfield Stratford. The ads are also located at Hammersmith Broadway, the Eastern Lights on the A13, High Street Kensington, and the Two Towers at Canary Wharf.