Lovehoney rolls out 'risqué' digital display marketing campaign

Sex toys retailer Lovehoney has launched a new “risqué” digital signage campaign across London, as part of an initiative to ramp up out-of-home marketing activity in the UK.
Lovehoney, which describes itself as a global sexual wellness brand, is running outdoor adverts in busy locations across the capital city after winning £250,000 of creative space in media company Ocean Outdoor’s Crucial Creative Competition.
The online business developed its ‘Light Relief in Lockdown’ campaign with UK agency, Brave, conveying how sexual happiness can support overall wellbeing in challenging times.
The two-week campaign runs until 8 September on digital display boards located at the Gypsy Corner junction of the A40, the Holland Park roundabout next to Westfield London shopping centre, and Meridian Steps and Northern Ticket Hall at Westfield Stratford. The ads are also located at Hammersmith Broadway, the Eastern Lights on the A13, High Street Kensington, and the Two Towers at Canary Wharf.
The campaign was praised by Ocean Outdoor judges for its copywriting and the way it showed an understanding of the consumer.
Phil Hall, Ocean Outdoor joint managing director, commented: “Focusing on the new vocabulary of social distancing, lockdown and masks, Brave has linked this to Lovehoney’s range of products to raise a smile.
“Acknowledging that some may find it risqué, the judges felt it was both cheeky and grown-up without appearing smutty or crass, leaving the viewer to find the joke by letting the logo do a lot of the work.”
Lovehoney was one of three joint runners-up in Ocean’s competition. The winner, Innocent Drinks, won £500,000 of screen space as first prize.
The competition was organised to help rally advertisers and agencies as Covid-19 began to ease in the UK, with brands currently hesitant to launch out of home advertising because many consumers are spending so much more time at home.
Online off-price fashion and homeware retailer BrandAlley, which had planned to run outdoor advertising for the first time this year, is one business that has put its ambitions on hold.