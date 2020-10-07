L'Oréal thinks new warehouse management system is worth it

Beauty brand L’Oréal is set to implement a new warehouse management system across its global network of distribution centres (DC), over the next three years.

L’Oréal has chosen to use Manhattan’ Associates' Active Warehouse Management technology for the project.

The partnership was announced, yesterday (6 October), at supply chain tech provider Manhattan's EMEA Exchange 2020 event, which was held virtually for the first time this year.

The first implementation of the software-as-a-service-based solution is expected to be completed by mid-2021, with worldwide deployment across L’Oréal’s distribution centres planned for the end of 2023.

Francisco Garcia Fornaro, group supply chain director at L’Oréal, commented: “L’Oréal’s global network of fulfilment centres plays a significant role in making sure the right products reach consumers at the right time, with as little impact on the environment as possible.

“With Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, we have a solution that will improve our agility through the digitalisation, efficiency and productivity of our distribution centres.”

Henri Seroux, senior vice president for the EMEA region at Manhattan, said his company had “passed the rigorous global selection process” to become a L’Oréal WMS partner.

“The planned worldwide roll out starts with Europe,” he added.

“With the Manhattan services team delivering the full-scale implementation, we will showcase the end-to-end capability we can offer multinational, industry leading brands like L’Oréal.”