Loaf and Neal's Yard gain access to new online warehouse

Furniture retailer Loaf and cosmetics company Neal’s Yard Remedies will soon have a new home for their online operations, in third-party logistics provider Wincanton’s latest UK warehouse.

Wincanton will open its new e-fulfilment facility in Nuneaton later this week, with those two organisations the first to benefit from the dedicated eCommerce site. Both are existing customers of the logistics company.

Wincanton will operate the facility under its 'W2' digital banner, and it has plans to invest further in cloud-fulfilment systems and robotics at the location. It hopes the site will support the growth of online retail in the home, and health and beauty sectors.

As part of the transition, Wincanton has also secured a new contract with Loaf for a further five years to manage its end-to-end supply chain, which includes warehousing services, order fulfilment, carrier management, and two-person home delivery.

Charlie Marshall, founder & CEO of Loaf, said: "We are excited to continue this partnership in the new Nuneaton facility, which is well set up to support our ambitious growth plans."

James Wroath, CEO of Wincanton, added: "This new site, along with the new contract with Loaf, is a clear demonstration of Wincanton's capability and commitment to supporting our customers' growth and digital plans.”

Last week, in a further sign of the growth in UK eCommerce following the coronavirus crisis, parcel carrier Hermes is seeking to fill 10,500 new jobs.

Hermes said it is investing £100 million to expand its capacity to meet the huge demand, partly inflated by consumers shopping at home during lockdown. The business is on the hunt for 1,500 full-time staff, including some roles at its head office in Yorkshire, and throughout its UK network for drivers, warehouse operatives, managers and supervisors.

There are also opportunities for another 9,000 self-employed couriers nationwide, who will have the option of becoming ‘SE+ couriers’ – a role accompanied by guaranteed holiday pay, as part of a Hermes’ deal with the GMB Union.

Martijn de Lange, CEO at Hermes UK, said: “The pandemic has expedited the already phenomenal growth of online shopping and we see no sign of this changing.”