Liverpool FC launches eCommerce store in Japan

Liverpool FC has launched its first eCommerce store in Japan, enabling supporters in the region to purchase official club merchandise. The service is being provided in conjunction with in-market partner KAMO, as the football club seeks to expand its retail operations across South East Asia.

Earlier this year, the English Premier League side opened official club stores in Singapore and Vietnam for the first time. The new online shop will now enable customers in Japan to purchase official merchandise, including replica kit, apparel and fashion accessories.

Mike Cox, senior vice president, merchandising at Liverpool FC, commented: “We’re delighted to be able to offer Reds in Japan the opportunity to feel closer to Anfield through our new official online store. I’ve been able to see first-hand how passionate our fanbase is here and as one of the world’s premier shopping destinations, it’s an exciting opportunity for the club to connect with supporters in the region.”

Six-times European champions Liverpool FC will be working alongside KAMO to provide this new offering. KAMO has served Japanese and global football fans for over 50 years, having started out a small football shop in Osaka in 1968.

Ken Kamo, president of KAMO Trading Co. Ltd, said: “KAMO is proud to partner with Liverpool FC to bring its official online retail store concept to Japan. As a key player in the football and sports retail industry, we know this store has been a long time coming for Liverpool FC fans here, so we’re looking forward to working together to bring supporters here closer to the club they love.”

The move may also be reflective of the large shift to online shopping that has been observed during the ongoing Covid-19 crisis. Last month, Spanish La Liga football club FC Barcelona announced the launch of an eCommerce store as part of wider plans to expand its retail operations.