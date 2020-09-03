Lidl GB has today launched a new smartphone-based app, which provides customers with exclusive rewards and discounts every time they scan their digital card at a till.

Available to download and use from the App Store and Google Play from today, the loyalty app, called Lidl Plus, is designed to make the “whole shopping experience simple, practical, and fast”. Customers can store all their shopping receipts in one place using the app, as well as browse weekly leaflets and seasonal magazines.

The supermarket chain revealed that each time a Lidl Plus customer makes a valid purchase at a till, they are legible for scratch card prizes, with the chance of getting from 25p to £20 off their weekly shop.

Additionally, customers using the app will receive new single-use coupons every week for their next shop, with some discounts giving up to 25% off on selected products.

Lidl Plus will also be launching a ‘Coupon Plus’ feature, in which customers will receive a bonus money-off coupon when they reach a certain spending target.

The retailer added that special offers from partners such as Sky TV and Broadband and cinema tickets will be included on the app.

Lidl has introduced several new digital services over recent months in response to changing consumer behaviours during the Covid-19 crisis. These include a WhatsApp chatbox to inform customers of the quietest times to shop to help reduce the risk of Covid-19 infection and the chance for consumers to pick up and drop off online orders from and to third parties within its shops via smartphones.

Christian Härtnagel, CEO at Lidl GB commented: “Our customers know that we offer the best quality products at market leading prices. We’ve designed Lidl Plus so we can provide an even better, tailored, shopping experience for our customers, as well as to thank them for their loyalty.”

In July, Marks & Spencer (M&S) announced it is digitalising its Sparks loyalty scheme, hosting it through an updated M&S app.