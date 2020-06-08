Libiamo Wines launches new website, plans new tech integrations

UK-based Italian wines e-tailer Libiamo Wines has launched a new website, and is eying multichannel opportunities as it maps out further growth.

The new site has been brought to life by Republic of Ireland-based eCommerce platform provider Kooomo, which is behind Morrisons' clothing brand Nutmeg’s standalone website. Information was migrated across from previous eComm partner Shopify.

Libiamo Wines, which was launched in 2015, said the new site features an improved customer experience thanks to multiple eCommerce tech plug-ins, and third-party retail integrations.

Next on the agenda is the addition of new features such as a wine finder widget, an integration to Amazon Marketplace, a reviews tool, and a subscription programme. All of these measures are planned to help Libiamo expand its customer base.

Alan Rhode, Libiamo Wines co-founder, commented: “The old Libiamo site was preventing us from expanding as much as we wanted; so, we turned to Kooomo as it offered the latest eCommerce plug-ins and technical enhancements that we needed to reach new customers and drive online sales.

“The new site is running much faster than before and now includes all the latest eCommerce integrations for optimising orders and managing deliveries. Our goal is still to become the leading Italian online wine store in the United Kingdom and to start multichannel activities linked to the online store.”

Ciaran Bollard, CEO at Kooomo, added: “We worked closely with Libiamo to accelerate the site’s performance and improve each stage of the customer buying journey by adding a number of advanced eCommerce features. This will help to increase traffic and ensure wine sales can continue across multiple different retail channels.”

Wine has been one of the few retail growth areas during the coronavirus-prompted lockdown in the UK. Office for National Statistics figures for April show that overall retail trading was down by a record 18% year on year, although sales of beers, wines, and spirits (BWS) that month grew by 2.3%.

And e-tail trade association, IMRG, said on Friday (5 June) online sales of BWS climbed by 94.9% year on year in May. The category is up by 78.6% in the year to date.