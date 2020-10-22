Lego appoints ex-Tesco CIO as chief digital & technology officer

Lego Group has announced the appointment of Atul Bhardwaj as chief digital & technology officer.

Bhardwaj, a former group CIO at the UK’s largest retailer Tesco, joins from German consumer electronics retailer MediaMarktSaturn, where he was executive vice president (EVP) of logistics & CTO since 2018. He also assumes the EVP title at Lego.

The new recruit was also previously a partner at management consultancy, Accenture.

At Lego, Bhardwaj will take responsibility for the group’s digital and technology teams, and oversee its continued digital transformation which the company cites as important for long-term growth.

Niels Christiansen, CEO of the Lego Group, commented: “As we accelerate our digital transformation, Atul’s global experience, proven track record and expertise driving change will be invaluable.

“He brings to role decades of experience working at the forefront of digital transformation with some of the world’s most recognised brands.”

Bhardwaj, who holds a electrical engineering degree from the University of Nottingham, added: “I am looking forward to working with the team to unleash the potential of technology and data to help the Lego Group inspire even more builders of tomorrow, now and for generations to come.”

It is the second time in 18 months that Lego has looked to a former Tesco CIO to lead its tech division. In April 2019, it appointed JJ Van Oosten as chief digital officer, who held the position for nine months before jumping ship to take on the role as chief customer & digital officer at DIY retail group Kingfisher.