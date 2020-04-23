Laura Ashley’s buyer to focus on eCommerce to revive fortunes

Laura Ashley has been sold to the restructuring and investment company Gordon Brothers by its UK administrators, it has been announced. Gordon Brothers now owns the global Laura Ashley brand, archives, and related intellectual property, and stated its intention to place “a strong emphasis on building eCommerce” to revive the retailer’s fortunes.

Laura Ashley filed for administration last month with the Covid-19 outbreak severely damaging its business. This has led to its subsequent acquisition by Gordon Brothers, a firm that specialises in acquiring, restructuring and investing in struggling businesses globally.

“Laura Ashley is a true giant among British lifestyle brands, possessing a unique ability to span geographies, product categories, and price points,” commented Ramez Toubassy, president of brands for Gordon Brothers. “We feel humbled and inspired by the responsibility to reignite Mrs Ashley’s original vision while delivering unique and contemporary products to both long-time followers and new customers from around the world.”

The retailer continues to trade online despite being in administration, and will be the channel Gordon Brothers focuses on to improve sales and profitability.

But it is currently unclear what the move will mean for high street Laura Ashley stores in the UK and Ireland, which are currently closed due to Covid-19 lockdown measures. Administrators are still seeking a buyer for this part of the business. Gordon Brothers added that it will partner with management to analyse its market strategies in regard to the retailer, “some of which could include retaining a streamlined portfolio of retail stores in key markets within the UK and Ireland".

Rob Lewis, joint administrator of several of the Laura Ashley group companies in the UK, stated: “Whilst we have taken an important step forward in securing the sale of the brand, we continue to explore opportunities to reshape the UK store based retail and manufacturing businesses and are very grateful for the efforts of the entire team at Laura Ashley in helping us with those discussions.”