B&Q parent Kingfisher appoints group data director

B&Q and Screwfix parent company Kingfisher has appointed its first chief data officer, as part of continuing changes within the business’s digital team and organisational structure.

Tom Betts will assume the role in September, arriving from the Financial Times, where he was chief data officer. The aim of the role is to accelerate Kingfisher’s customer data capabilities at group level, enabling each of its retail banners, which include Castorama and Brico Dépôt in France, to grow.

Betts spent five years at the Financial Times, and was a member of the executive board and a key architect in the transformation of the publication’s evolution from print-led business to a digital-first model.

The new recruit will report into JJ Van Oosten, who became Kingfisher’s chief customer & digital officer in January this year.

As reported by Essential Retail, Sienne Veit has also joined Kingfisher as group digital product & platform director, on 1 June. She too reports into Van Oosten’s team.

Veit is the former John Lewis digital director, and was previously head of mobile at Morrisons, so she brings extensive digital product experience at a senior level to the team.

At John Lewis, Veit was responsible for eCommerce trading, product development and design. In an earlier role at the department store chain she was responsible for the retailer’s website, apps and digital in-store technology.

Both Betts’ and Veit’s positions are new to Kingfisher, as the company works on driving a greater percentage of sales online and through mobile devices, as well as becoming more joined up in its thinking across the organisation.

Commenting on the appointments, Van Oosten said: “I am delighted to welcome Sienne and Tom to the digital team we are building here at Kingfisher.

“They will both bring significant experience to the business as we accelerate our data capabilities and eCommerce proposition for our customers.”