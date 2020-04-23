Just Eat and Takeaway.com merger given green light

UK food delivery business Just Eat and European counterpart Takeaway.com, which operates in 11 countries including the Netherlands and Germany, have been given the green light to merge.

A statement from the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) released today (23 April) said the companies are free to combine forces, concluding an investigation into the proposed £6.2 billion merger deal which started in January.

Takeaway.com has not operated in the UK since 2016, but the CMA scrutiny focused on whether it might have been well-placed to re-enter the UK market and compete with Just Eat, had the merger not gone ahead. There are only a small number of companies that act as conduits between restaurants and customers in the UK, and the CMA initially looked at whether re-entry by Takeaway.com could have given UK customers more choice.

After investigating these concerns and analysing internal business documents, the CMA said it was satisfied there is not a material likelihood that Takeaway.com would have re-entered the UK in the future as a standalone business.

Prior to CMA involvement, the deal had been on the cards for some time, but finalising terms dragged throughout the end of last year as shareholder approval was sought and a fresh ownership bid for Just Eat emerged from South African conglomerate Naspers.

The CMA’s decision to approve the Just Eat and Takeaway.com merger comes days after it cleared Amazon’s £575 million investment in food takeaway platform Deliveroo. An investigation centred on concerns Amazon’s stake in Deliveroo would discourage competition by preventing the retail titan from re-entering the online restaurant food market itself.

However, Deliveroo provided financial evidence that without this cash boost it would struggle to continue operating. It said the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has limited the availability of finance for early-stage businesses.

Colin Raftery, senior director of mergers at the CMA, commented: "Millions of people in the UK use online food platforms for takeaways and, where a merger could raise competition concerns, we have a duty to rigorously investigate whether customers could lose out.”